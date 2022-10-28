Come see beautifully crafted pottery at West Michigan Potters Guild's Fall Show And Sale

The West Michigan Potters Guild was founded nearly 40 years ago by a group of artists who wanted a community after working alone in their studios. Now everyone- artists and non-artists alike- can enjoy the work of these wonderful ceramic artists at their annual show and sale.

Over 30 ceramic artists from all over West Michigan will be displaying and selling their work. Anyone who loves pottery or is looking for a personal gift for someone special this holiday season, this is the place to be.

The West Michigan Potters Guild Show and Sale will take place at the St. Nicholas Cultural Center, located at 2250 East Paris SE, Grand Rapids.

The show will take place on November 4 from 12-7 p.m. and November 5 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Get information on the products available and the show at westmichiganpottersguild.com.