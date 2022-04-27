Come see beautiful works of art at West Michigan Potters Guild Springfest

The 31st annual West Michigan Potters Guild Springfest is coming to Grand Rapids, showcasing the art of weaving, spinning, and pottery to the public.

28 ceramic artists will be showing their work at The Cultural Center, located at 2250 East Paris SE. Many beautiful handmade works of art will be available to purchase, collect, and enjoy.

Artists from the Woodland Weaver and Spinners Guild will also be showcasing their work.

West Michigan Potters Guild SpringFest takes place on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is completely free.

Learn more at westmichiganpottersguild.com