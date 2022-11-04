Watch Now
"Come From Away" arrives in Grand Rapids, performing on Nov. 8-13

Posted at 10:28 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 10:28:08-04

The national tour of the musical, "Come From Away," will be performed at DeVos Performance Hall on November 8-13.

"Come From Away" tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on September 11, 2001. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

RUSH tickets are also available for a discounted price of $30. Click here to see if you qualify.

Purchase tickets and learn more at broadwaygrandrapids.com or call (616) 235-6285.

Broadway Grand Rapids is also partnering with Red Cross to host a #PayItForward Blood Drive on November 9. The blood drive will be held at 3886 Broadmoor Ave. SE, from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

