Come enjoy the Harvest Festival, a fundraiser for Muskegon Rotary Club

There's a new delicious way to help support the Rotary Club of Muskegon, the first-ever Harvest Festival, on October 26.

Enjoy an evening of fall harvest culinary delights created by Baker College's Culinary Institute of Michigan (CIM) and paired with a variety of wines, craft beers, and seltzers. This community event will provide great networking opportunities and chances to win prizes, all while raising funds to support Read Muskegon and other Muskegon area charitable organizations.

Each guest will receive a signature Harvest Fest glass, one free drink ticket, and unlimited trips to the many gourmet food stations throughout the venue. Cash bar, 50/50 raffle tickets, and a silent auction are also available, with entertainment provided by Johnny Breeze!

The fundraiser will take place at Baker College from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $75.

To get tickets or learn more, visit muskegonrotary.org.