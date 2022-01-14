College students can save time and money with these apps

If there's one thing college students love, it's anything that makes their life easier. Here are some apps that'll help broke and overworked young adults save money and time while students are busy with school.

GOOGLE LENS

One thing college students need on their phones is Google Lens. Thanks to the app's optical character recognition technology, it lets you search for something that's caught your eye without having to describe what you're looking for in a search box.

It can also help users catch up on note-taking from the professor that presents notes a the speed of light, translate a written foreign language, assist with math problems, and more. It's as easy as taking a picture, and Google Lens will handle the rest.

GRAMMARLY

Writing all those college term papers is a long, strenuous process. For help, students can download Grammarly onto their phones and computers to help them earn that "A" on their next essay.

From grammar and spelling to style and tone, Grammarly's AI assistant provides suggestions to your writing, helping you create clear and concise sentences.

Grammarly also offers a sentence rephrase tool, so it doesn't sound like you're saying the same thing over and over again. Spellcheck is included!

UNIDAYS

Did you know your college email address is a goldmine of savings? Just type that .edu address into Unidays and access student savings on everything you buy. Find savings on your favorite brands and websites including fashion, travel, food delivery, and beyond.

HONEY

Speaking of savings, instead of scouring the internet for coupon codes that won't work, download Honey on your computer and phone.

Honey automatically finds coupon and promo codes and uses them before you check out. Even save on items you want to buy in the future, and Honey will let you know when the items are on sale or have a price drop.

Plus, when you use Honey at checkout, earn points to use later for rewards like gift cards.

SLITWISE

In college, students are always splitting a lot of expenses with friends and roommates like bills, food, or road trips.

Instead of trying to figure out who owes what at the moment, just use SplitWise. Enter the names of who's involved in the transaction,

plus the dollar amount spent, and Splitwise splits the expenses automatically.

Once it's time to pay up, you can pay for friends via Venmo or Paypal through the app.