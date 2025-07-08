Cold-Link Logistics hosting Pancakes For Charity fundraiser

Cold-Link Logistics is a class A facility that handles cold storage needs, whether items need to be frozen or chilled. Based in Holland, the company assists commodities and agriculture needs via cold storage across the Midwest.

In 2024, the company started a community engagement committee to give back to the community they serve. While giving back to the community remains important, two members of Cold-Link Logistics have been facing health challenges of their own.

Quality Manager Peggy Walton has been battling kidney disease and is on the donor list. Rachel Bentley, wife of Human Resources Manager Travis Bentley, has been in a nine-year fight with stage four brain cancer.

Cold-Link will be hosting a pancake breakfast at New Richmond Baptist Church from 7 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Saturday, July 12. There is a $5 entry fee per person, with all proceeds benefiting the National Kidney Foundation and American Brain Tumor Association.

A cash raffle featuring Sara Lee pies will also be available at the event.

Peggy and Travis joined Todd in the studio to share their stories and discuss the upcoming event. For more information on kidney donation, scan the QR code below.

Visit this link to purchase tickets and make a donation.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok