Coffee Clubhouse combines a coffee house with a safe place for kids to play

Posted at 11:02 AM, Feb 08, 2023
Parenting is hard and exhausting, and many new parents struggle to find a community where they can connect and relax with other parents and their children. Coffee Clubhouse, a new business dedicated to bringing kids and parents together in a safe and fun environment, is creating this community for those with young children.

Coffee Clubhouse is just like a typical coffee shop found in the city, however, unlike regular coffee shops, Coffee Clubhouse is designed around a child's desire
to play. The coffee house is filled with structures and toys for kids ages 6 months to 6 years, along with comfy couches and tables for the adults to sit down and enjoy their coffee and food.

The floors are covered by 1/2 inch thick foam mat as well so it's a safe environment for the kids to play however they choose. Kids can play with books, balls, blocks, swings, slides, puzzles, stuffed animals, and beyond.

Admission into the Coffee Clubhouse is $6 for a day pass and $50 for 10 admissions with a punch card. Coffee and snacks are also available for purchase.

Coffee Clubhouse is located at 3858 52nd St SE in Kentwood.

Learn more by visiting coffeeclubhousegr.com.

