Cocoon Artspace celebrates one-year anniversary with events, sales, and more

Creating art and connecting the community is what The Cocoon Art Space is all about with unique exhibitions featuring local artists as well as selling great gifts and art supplies. Now, the Grand Rapids art gallery is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is celebrating with special events and great deals.

Events will run each weekend in November, culminating on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Along with great prices, holiday shoppers will enjoy snacks, a raffle, and the chance to win prizes.

Stop in on November 4 for cider and donuts during the last weekend of the current art exhibit, Weird & Creepy! A new art exhibition, Mishigami, featuring Michigan as the theme, will host a dozen local artists with the art opening on Friday, November 10 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Then take advantage of a stocking stuffer super sale on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Learn more about their one-year celebrations and future events at cocoonartspace.com.