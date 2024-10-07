Cocktails to enjoy during spooky season

Fall is the season for costumes, candy, and cocktails! Nate Blury from Drink GR stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to make two fall-flavored cocktails to enjoy as the weather gets colder.

Founder's Eye Opener



1 1/2 ounces KBS Finished Spirit Hound whiskey

1 1/2 ounces Spirit Hound Cafe Colorado Coffee Liqueur

3/4 ounce ginger–brown-sugar syrup

1 1/2 ounces cold-brew coffee

1-ounce Founder's Eye Opener

Directions:

Add the whiskey, ginger-brown-sugar syrup and cold-brew coffee into a mixing tin and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks or mini stout glass. Dry-shake (without ice) the stout, and add to the top of the cocktail. Ginger-brown-sugar syrup: Combine equal parts fresh ginger juice with dark brown sugar in a blender, and blend until fully incorporated

Chimayo Cocktail



1 1/2 ounces tequila

1/4 ounce crème de cassis liqueur

1 ounce unfiltered apple cider

1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

Apple slices, for garnish

Directions:

In an old-fashioned glass filled with ice, pour the tequila, crème de cassis, apple cider, and lemon juice. Stir well. Garnish with apple slices. Serve and enjoy.

