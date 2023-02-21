Cocktail recipes to celebrate Women's History Month in March

March is just around the corner, and that is Women's History Month. There are some unique stories out there when it comes to women and prohibition in Michigan, and Nate Blury from Drink GR shares some cocktails celebrating some of these women.

"The Last Word"

.75oz Gin (Alkkemist)

.75oz Maraschino liqueur

Maraschino liqueur .75oz Green Chartreuse

.75ozfresh lime juice

"Mary Curly"

2oz Irish Whiskey (Saint Liberty's Mary's Four Grain)

.5oz St Germaine,

.75oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

.75oz Simple Syrup

Muddled cucumber.



Directions:

Muddle cucumber and add to shaker and pour over Ice, garnish with a cucumber.

For more on Michigan's history and the latest happenings in West Michigan, join Drink GR on Facebook.