Clear your home from piles of unwanted stuff at 1-800-GOT-JUNK

Mother nature has given us a few extra days of warm weather, meaning extra time in the year or cleaning out the garage is a good idea. But what do you do with the stuff that needs to be hauled away? The people at 1-800-GOT-JUNK will take away all your unwanted items, and even repurpose them for a good cause.

With just a simple phone call, 1-800-GOT-JUNK will come to your attic, garage, basement, shed, or any other place that needs organization to take away all the items you don't want or use. Reach out to them via phone or online, they'll give you a price and they can come to clear out a space in as early as 90 minutes.

They'll take just about anything like furniture and appliances. The only thing they won't take away is anything that will explode like flammable chemicals. For the items that can be repurposed, they donate those to non-profits or find them a new home in the community.

1-800-GOT-JUNK serves all of Central, Western, and Southern Michigan.

To learn more about 1800GOTJUNK and the services they provide, visit 1800gotjunk.com. They also have a 24/7 customer service number at 1-833-630-0096.

This segment is sponsored by 1800GOTJUNK.