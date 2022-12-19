Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Classy appetizer and dessert recipes to serve at your holiday party by Family Fare

Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 11:06:58-05

The holiday season is here, which means there are plenty of holiday parties and family gatherings coming up where people will be hungry. For the host who's looking for creative holiday appetizers to serve or the person who needs inspiration for the dish they're bringing to the party, Family Fare has everything needed to create a tasty holiday dish.

Todd went to the Family Fare test kitchen to learn how to make some tasty holiday platters like a charcuterie board, almond bars, apple crisps, and more.

Find these recipes and more at shopfamilyfare.com.

This segment is sponsored by Family Fare.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered