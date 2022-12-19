Classy appetizer and dessert recipes to serve at your holiday party by Family Fare

The holiday season is here, which means there are plenty of holiday parties and family gatherings coming up where people will be hungry. For the host who's looking for creative holiday appetizers to serve or the person who needs inspiration for the dish they're bringing to the party, Family Fare has everything needed to create a tasty holiday dish.

Todd went to the Family Fare test kitchen to learn how to make some tasty holiday platters like a charcuterie board, almond bars, apple crisps, and more.

Find these recipes and more at shopfamilyfare.com.

This segment is sponsored by Family Fare.