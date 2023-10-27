Class Act: Stacy Zbowski

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong campaign putting the focus on our amazing local teachers. We want to celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area that have made an impact. Class Act is introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field.

October's winning teacher is Stacy Zbowski - a social studies teacher at Legacy Christian in Grand Rapids. Stacy wins $100 and is in the drawing for the Grand Prize to be given away at the end of the school year in 2024.

We invited Stacy into our studios to talk about why she became a teacher... and why she's remained in the field for so long. Plus, a surprise guest appeared! A parent of one of her former students joined us via Zoom to share more about the impact Stacy had on her life. Watch the full interview and don't forget to nominate a great teacher you know!

Many thanks to our friends at the Michigan Education Savings Plan for being the title sponsor for this promotion.

