Class Act: Jaime Diaz Cruz

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

This month's Class Act winner is a teacher known for treating his class like family. Jaime Diaz Cruz is a teacher at Southwest Elementary in Grand Rapids. He has been teaching children for over two decades and prides himself on his investment into the personal lives of his students. Congratulations to Jaime for being nominated and selected as an educator making an impact in West Michigan.

We invited Jaime to our studios to learn more about why he chose to become an educator, why he's remained a teacher, and most importantly to learn what today's teachers and the occupation as a whole need from us.

We were treated with a visit from Paulette Harris, the mother of one of Cruz's students. Harris spoke to how Cruz was a vital part of her son's transition to the school and praised his personal involvement. Watch the full interview to learn more.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong campaign putting the focus on our amazing local teachers. We want to celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area who have made an impact. Class Act is introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. A teacher is chosen each month to be honored and given a great prize with one being named Teacher of the Year right before the summer of 2024.

Thank you to Jaime for his talent, energy, and commitment to kids in West Michigan! And a huge thanks to our friends at the Michigan Education Savings Plan for being the title sponsor for this promotion.