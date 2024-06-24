Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The FOX17 Morning Mix and the Michigan Education Savings Program are proud to announce the first ever Class Act Grand Prize winner: Jennifer Gwinnup!

Our Class Act campaign, which started at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, asked for viewers to submit nominations of teachers to help us celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area who have made an impact.

Over the months, we have introduced the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. Each month, a teacher was chosen to be honored and given a great prize. You can see all of the teachers we interviewed here.

Jennifer Gwinnup was selected as our Grand Prize winner and will receive a $1,000 prize along with another $1,000 to donate to a charity of her choice courtesy of Michigan Education Savings Program.

Jennifer went above and beyond her daily duties as a teacher and created The Chalkboard Project - a nonprofit with a goal to draw more attention to the words we use when we communicate and to change the way we speak to one another.

We learned more about that nonprofit today as we honored Jennifer who was joined in studio by her daughter. We also received a Zoom call from a former student who is also deeply connected to The Chalkboard Project.

A big congratulations once more to Jennifer and a huge thanks to our friends at the Michigan Education Savings Plan for being the title sponsor for this promotion. Keep an eye out for the return of the Class Act promotion for the 2024-25 school year, too!