Class Act: Christine Loiselle from Greenville High School

It may be something they said, something they did, or something they taught that made a teacher you had growing up a memorable one. These types of teachers do more than instruct. They also guide and model behavior that has a lasting impact on their students. As part of our new "Class Act" campaign, we are featuring those types of educators on the FOX17 Morning Mix.

One of those teachers, and our first nominee in this year-long promotion, is Christine Loiselle - a math teacher at Greenville High School. One of her former students, Ryan Klackle, nominated Christine for a very specific reason. Klackle was diagnosed with ADHD at an early age and in a time when it wasn't as widely understood.

This is what Ryan wrote as his nomination...

"As a student who had true ADHD, Mrs Loiselle was a blessing and truly set me up to succeed as an adult. She embraced and openly spoke of having ADHD and she helped open my eyes to the true pros of what being neurodivergent could help with. I graduated in 2010, and went on to be a firefighter, EMT, and dispatcher. I was no straight A student, far from it, but she believed in me when many others didn't. I know many find her classroom to be a place filled with love and a sense of safety, and being so close to probably retiring, I know that my story with her is not unique."

As our first monthly winner, Mrs. Loiselle received a $100 check to use in her classroom and is in the running for the grand prize of the Teacher of the Year award which comes with a $1,000 grand prize. In addition, the winner will receive another $1,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.

The Class Act promotion's main goal is to bring more awareness to the importance of the teaching profession. Today's teachers face a myriad of challenges well beyond the daily education of our children. Help us tell their story and hopefully make some positive change to bring even more exceptional people into the field of teaching. Do you know of a remarkable educator (K-12) that made a lasting impact on you or your kids? Nominate them today! Here's the link.

The Class Act is sponsored by our friends at the Michigan Education Savings Program. Learn how they can help your family save for higher education.