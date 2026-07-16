City Slopes provides indoor skiing and snowboarding opportunities

West Michigan skiiers and snowboarders now have the opportunity to learn, practice, or keep up with their skills all year long at City Slopes Indoor Ski & Ride.

City Slopes is West Michigan's first indoor ski and snowboard facility, located at 3125 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE Ste 200 in Kentwood. They feature a revolving ski slop from the European company SkiMachine that operates similarly to a treadmill for all abilities from green circles to double black diamonds. Certified trained instructors supervise the slope while it is in operation, and instructors can slow down or speed up the pace and incline to the rider's comfort level. All equipment is included and provided as well.

The facility also features a bunny hill for younger or less experienced riders, although riders of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in both the bunny hill or ski slope. Whether you have never set foot on a pair of skiis or are training for sporting events, the building is open year-round to maintain consistent practice.

City Slopes don't just offer individual one-on-one classes. Group lessons, slope rentals, corporate events, birthday parties, and more are invited to use their space!

City Slopes is offering a $30 Intro to the Slope session, as well as summer camps and registration for September programs for prospective ski students.

Michelle and the rest of the Morning Mix team had the incredible opportunity to visit City Slopes and learn more about what they provide, speaking and learning from owner Eric Haslinger.

Visit cityslopes.com for more information and to book a class. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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