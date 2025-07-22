City of Kalamazoo to host 2025 NABA annual convention

Grand Rapids may be known as Beer City U.S.A., but it shouldn't come as a surprise to have the National Association of Breweriana Advertising (NABA) bring their annual convention further south to Kalamazoo's Radisson Plaza Hotel. The 54th annual convention will be open to the public to explore a variety of beer memorabilia on Saturday, July 26 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. It is open to all ages and admission is free.

NABA is a nation-wide organization sharing the love of breweriana, or brewery advertising and collectibles. This includes vintage signs made of various materials, trays, labels, bottle openers, coasters, and more. The organization was founded in 1972, and much of the collectible advertising dates back to the 1800s.

Over 500 enthusiasts will be in attendance at this year's convention, allowing enthusiasts to connect with others and share their love of history and art.

Event coordinator Ken Quaas visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and showcase Grand Rapids' own breweriana history!

Visit nababrew.com for more information. You can also connect with them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok