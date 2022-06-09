City Built Brewing's "Bridge Blast" celebrating anniversary

City Built Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth anniversary with a huge celebration on the Sixth Street Bridge in Grand Rapids on Saturday, June 11 from 3-11 p.m. Unlike their previous Bridge Blast events, this year's will be filled with live music, multiple food trucks, and a dedicated beer fest on the bridge featuring nearly a dozen Michigan breweries.

The beer fest will run until 7 p.m. and live music will continue until 11 p.m.

The event will be free to the general public. Beer tasting tickets can be purchased on site with proceeds benefiting the Grand Rapids Public School's Foundation which supports youth programs across the area.

Get more information here: Bridge Blast 2022