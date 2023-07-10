Circle Theatre presents the 1972 musical, "Pippin"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Those familiar with the 1972 musical, "Pippin" are in for a treat as Circle Theatre is bringing an adaptation of the show to the stage.

Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great).

In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Performances will take place on July 13-15, 19-23, and 26-29. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m., with a 3 p.m. matinee on July 23.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visitcircletheatre.org.