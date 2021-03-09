Circle Theatre holding auditions for 2021 shows

Theater was one of the many forms of entertainment that went away during the pandemic, but now there's a light at the end of the tunnel! The spotlight is back and the curtains are opening once again at Circle Theatre, and they're looking for actors to participate in their shows for the 2021 season.

Circle Theatre will be accepting virtual auditions for The Gin Game, Always… Patsy Cline, and Cabaret. Two of these productions will take place outside on a stage set up on the Circle Theatre lawn.

Auditions are open virtually for The Gin Games and Always… Patsy Cline. These two virtual auditions will be open from March 1 through March 14.

In July, Circle Theatre will move into its beloved theatre after a year of being dark with the production of Cabaret. Virtual auditions for Cabaret will be open from March 1 through March 28. Circle’s production of Cabaret will intentionally cast performers of color in the roles of Master of Ceremonies, Sally Bowles, Clifford Bradshaw, and others.

For more information and details regarding virtual auditions, please visit circletheatre.org/auditions.