Cinderella Project to provide free prom dresses for high school students in need

Remember prom season? Who do you ask? Who might ask you? What will you be wearing?

For those who are struggling financially, that's where the Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo comes in to help.

The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo is a one-day, annual event that provides free prom dresses and accessories to local high school students in need. Each year The Cinderella Project gives away hundreds of beautiful dresses to help young girls’ prom dreams come true.

Their mission is to make sure every young lady that wants to attend prom has the opportunity to do so no matter what her personal or financial hardships.

The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo will take place on Friday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required and must be made the day before the event.

They operate on the honor system, so no proof of financial need is necessary. Participants must bring a valid high school ID.

The free event will take place at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Program & Training Center, located at 601 W. Maple, Kalamazoo.

Schedule an appointment or learn more at dresslikeyou.com/cinderella.

Follow the Cinderella Project on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.