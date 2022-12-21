Christmas giving and volunteering opportunities available at Exodus Place

Exodus Place lifts men up who may be at the lowest point in their lives, providing development and housing for those who have nowhere else to go. However, like any organization, they need help from the community to keep their mission going, especially during the holiday season.

Exodus Place offers the community many ways to help the less fortunate during the Christmas Season.

Exodus Place is also in need of monetary donations to replace equipment in their facilities such as 22 heat pumps, and their generator, which is key to keeping their 127 residents warm during the winter months.

Besides monetary donations, Exodus Place is always accepting new and gently used warm blankets, boots, winter coats, and pillows for their residents.

For those looking for volunteer opportunities, Exodus place is hosting over 100 men during their Christmas celebration at 5:30 p.m. on December 22. Anyone who wishes to volunteer or donate, contact Jen Colby at jencolby@exodusplace.org.

Exodus Place is located at 322 Front Ave. SW. in Grand Rapids.

To donate or to learn more about volunteering opportunities, visit exodusplace.org or call 616-242-9130.

Stay up to date on volunteer opportunities and what Exodus Place is up to by following their Facebook Page.

This segment is sponsored by Exodus Place.