Chow Hound Pet Supplies' Holiday Travel Checklist for Pets

The holidays are just around the corner, and many of us will be traveling to different places to visit friends and family.

Just like traveling with people, some pets handle traveling great and love the adventures, but it can also be stressful. Any effort to reduce the tension or boredom for them can only mean a more peaceful trip for you.

Chow Hound Pet Supplies shares a few tips and travel essentials to ensure an enjoyable and safe experience with your pet.

Keep them secure

A harness system can reduce the risk of your dog or cat running away, especially at an unfamiliar place like a rest stop or gas station.

Keep them calm

Although some pets love seeing new sights, it can cause some of them a bit – or a lot – of anxiety. Even a car trip can be frightening, which is why it’s smart to consider various supplements to help reduce anxiety, everything from chews to drops.

Keep them comfortable.

Whether you’re traveling 30 minutes or 12 hours comfort is important. Plus, it’s also useful to have something nice for them to have their own space to play and sleep in the car. A pet carrier or a hammock might be just what they need to enjoy the ride.

Keep things fun.

Whether you’re traveling by car or plane, you can’t forget their gear! Try some of our portable items like a collapsible water bow or a to-go treat bag.

Keep them Busy.

Another reason pets may act up or not enjoy traveling is because they’re bored. If you’re driving you may not be able to play with them until you stop, but you can find a variety of toys or things to chew while driving.

Don't forget when shopping for pets this holiday season to donate to the Giving Tree now through December 19. Each donation will benefit local rescues and shelters.

Shop for all these holiday essentials and more at chowhoundpetsupplies.com.