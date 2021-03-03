Chow Hound Pet Supplies has plenty of tools to keep your pets clean this spring

The weather is warming up, and there's plenty of mud for your dog to be tracking back into your house. Chow Hound Pet Supplies has plenty of products to help keep those floors clean and more.

Chow Hound has MudBusters, paw cleaners, pet wipes, and Dirty Dog doormats to catch the dirt and mud as dogs make their way into the house.

Dog washes are also open at all Chow Hound locations. They're fully stocked with everything a pet-owner needs to keep their pup shiny and clean.

Don't forget to prep your pets for fleas and ticks. As the weather gets nicer, fleas and ticks will emerge in above-freezing temperatures. Be sure to stock up on repellents and treatments at Chow Hound.

Learn more and find a location near you at chowhoundpet.com.