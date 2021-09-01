Chow Hound Pet Supplies has new food options for dogs

A pet's nutrition and grooming are extremely important. Chow Hound Pet Supplies has some great options, and even new food items, for our furry friends!

Starting this month, Chow Hound brings the brand Intuition to its shelves. It's only available at Chow Hound, made in the U.S., and part of the proceeds go to local animal welfare causes.

Intuition comes in a variety of options and will be on sale for BOGO now through September 26.

Plus, it's not too early to start thinking about Halloween! Chow Hound has so many pet costumes varying from spooky to adorable to dress up your pet for the scariest time of the year.

Chow Hound Pet Supplies has locations in the Greater Grand Rapids Area, Holland, Grand Haven, Portage, and Kalamazoo.

To learn more, visit chowhoundpet.com.