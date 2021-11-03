Chow Hound Pet Supplies has amazing holiday deals for your pet

When the holidays come around, people tend to start thinking about Black Friday deals for themselves, friends, and family, but don't forget about pets! Chow Hound Pet Supplies has great Black Friday deals too!

Chow Hound Pet Supplies has their best deals of the year coming up for Black Friday. People can start shopping online on Thanksgiving Day and the stores will be open early at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Plus, just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Chow Hound has themed toys and treats for your furry friends.

Truck Load Sale!

At Chow Hound's Holland location on November 6 and 7, they will be hosting their Truck Load Sale. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. get 50 percent off on Intuition food brands, and 30 percent off other best-selling brands like Fromm Gold, Taste of the Wild, Merrick, and many others.

Build Your Bowl

Throughout the month of November, customers can get up to 20 percent off on bowl toppers by Primal. Brands on sale this month include:



Butcher’s Blend Raw Toppers: Including Beef with Beef Heart, Bone & Liver. Turkey with Turkey Neck, Heart & Liver

Elixers: Squash for gut health & Power Greens for Immunity & joint Health

Bone broth in flavors: Chicken, Turkey, Beef, & Pork which support digestion, joint and liver health



Other November deals include select Multipet brand toys, Bogo Natural Farms bones, and Glo Fish supplies for Betta fish.

Start shopping or learn more at chowhoundpets.com.

