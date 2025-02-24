Choose to give The Gift of Life this tax season by simply checking a box

MICHIGAN — Six million Michiganders file tax returns each year. Giving them the ability to join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry by simply checking a box on their state income taxes has the real potential to save lives.

“More than 14,000 joined the Donor Registry when they filed taxes last year,” said Dorrie Dils. “We are so grateful to our friends at the Michigan Department of Treasury for providing this easy and quick way for residents to document their decision. Growing the Donor Registry gives hope to so many who are waiting for that lifesaving organ transplant.”

Currently more than 2,500 patients are on the organ transplant waiting list in Michigan. More than 100,000 are waiting nationwide.

“Last year, Michigan became the first state in the nation to allow people to register as an organ donor when filing their individual income tax return,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This year, Michiganders can continue to sign up as donors when they file or when renewing their driver’s licenses. Joining the registry is easy, secure – and lifesaving.”

Prior to the Check Your Heart Act signed into law in 2023, the Donor Registry was growing at a significantly slower pace than in previous years. This is due to a variety of factors, including fewer in-person visits to the Michigan Secretary of State where many new sign-ups take place.

Michigan was the first in the nation to allow residents to sign up as organ, eye and tissue donors on their state income tax forms. Other states have since followed suit.

In addition to the Department of Treasury, Gift of Life has partnered with the Michigan Association of CPAs, to help share information on organ, eye and tissue donation to tax filers.

“It's crucial to have partners who believe in our mission to help tax filers understand why checking that box is so important,” Dils said. “It’s not just recipients they’re helping. It's their family, friends and communities that they can impact.”

The best way to save lives is by joining the Donor Registry. You can join when you file your taxes this year or when you visit golm.org/donate

