Chili Cook-Off and more featured at Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week

Fantastic food, drinks, and award-winning chili will be highlighted during Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week.

Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week offers foodies a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience some of downtown Kalamazoo’s most amazing restaurants.

February 18 - 27, participating restaurants will showcase special menus with prices set at $10, $25, or $35.

During Restaurant Week, there will be a Chili Cook-Off on Saturday. There'll be more than 25 different chilis to sample in an entirely outdoor event while DJ Chuck takes care of the entertainment scene on the S. Kalamazoo Mall.

The Chili Cook-Off will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more at downtownkalamazoo.org or call (269) 344-0795.