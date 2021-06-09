Children's Healing Center holding summer camps aimed towards immune-compromised kids

Many people are starting to reemerge from quarantines and masks to enjoy their summer vacations, however, for many immune-compromised kids, their quarantine never ends. Thanks to the Children's Healing Center in Grand Rapids, they work with families who have kids with weakened immune systems and give them a chance to enjoy a "normal" life.

Starting the week of June 14, Children's Healing Center will be hosting summer camps specialized for immune-compromised kids. These summer camps will be held within their facility in a germ-free environment so kids can have fun just like every kid deserves to during the summer.

Summer camps will each have a different theme throughout the summer during the following dates from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

• June 14-17 — Wonderful World of Disney

• June 21-24 — Amazing Animals

• June 28-July 1 — Mother Nature

• July 12-15 — Spirit Week

• July 19-22 — Fan Fair: Art, Music & Science

• July 26-29 — Unique Holidays

• Aug. 2-5 — Games Brought to Life

Children's Healing Center is located at 1530 Fulton Street East in Grand Rapids.

To learn more or to sign up, call (616)-426-8366 or visit childrenshealingcenter.org.