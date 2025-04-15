Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County to host "Believe the Child" luncheon

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County is hosting its 18th annual "Believe the Child Luncheon" on April 24 at Fredrick Meijer Gardens from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M.

Although event registration is full, there are still plenty of ways for the community to get involved. Leah Ortiz, President and CEO of the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event, and how people can help make a difference in the lives of children impacted by abuse.

The CAC of Kent County serves children suspected of sexual or physical abuse by providing resources for children and families free of charge. For more than 30 years, the Center has helped minimize trauma in kids, providing a space where a child is provided every service they may need to work through their traumatic experiences.

For further information, or to donate, visit cac-kent.org.

To report suspected child abuse, call the national child abuse hotline at (800)-422-4453.

