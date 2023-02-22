Children's Advocacy Center helping children, families for 3 decades

KENT COUNTY — Child sexual abuse is not something anyone wants to talk about. But just because it's not part of our regular conversations doesn’t mean it's not happening. The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County has been initiating those conversations for 3 decades, trying to change the narrative, bring this problem to the forefront, and make sure everyone knows they can be the person who saves a child.

One day in 1993, a young girl in a yellow dress walked into the Grand Rapids Police Station, clearly upset, saying a man had hurt her. Then Chief William Hegarty knew immediately what an investigation would do to a vulnerable child – she would have to speak with an officer, a detective and someone from Child Protective Services. That’s all before she would have to go to the hospital for an exam. He was very concerned about what that would do to an already traumatized child. He knew they could do better – and that was the beginning of the Children’s Advocacy Center. Today, 30 years later, the organization is a hub for services surrounding child sexual abuse.

President and CEO Melissa Werkman says their goal today is the same as it was then, justice, healing and ensuring that these young children and their families can move forward. “We see on average, about 1000 kids a year who come through our doors, who have experienced suspected child sexual abuse. we have really evolved to be able to provide services, both in terms of investigation, but also medical exam, case management, victim advocacy, court support and therapeutic services to them, but as well as their whole family."

But more than just the families, our communities need to step up to make sure our children are safe. Because this problem is happening everywhere. Werkman says, “Unfortunately child sexual abuse knows no specific socio-economic, faith, race, geography, we see it happen in every corner of Kent County. And because of that, it is incumbent upon our entire community to be a part in preventing it.”

Werkman says they suspect there are as many as 14,000 children just in Kent County who have experienced abuse just this year. Most of them will never get the help they need, despite a robust education program. Werkman continues, “We have educators who go into kindergarten through 4th grade classes throughout Kent County. We're in every almost every public school in Kent County as well as private and charter schools and the programming is developmentally appropriate from grade to grade but tries to accomplish three things, helping children identify safe adults to talk to in their life, if they feel like something is happening to them that doesn't feel ok, helping them understand what safe touches are.”

While Werkman knows they won't be able to save every child, as the organization moves forward, she says their goals are clear. "I see success first and foremost in creating a community that understands this is our collective problem that it is preventable and that people, adults, particularly mandated reporters understand their obligations to report and how to report. I think we are also working together to raise kids who have strong self-esteem and are mentored in a way that they know how to advocate for themselves.”

One of the newest partnerships for the CAC is the ONEinTEN program. The goal is to get more businesses and their employees involved with the organization as advocates and reporters of sexual abuse. The more people talk about these tragedies, the more lives we can save. The commitment can be as simple as a one-hour video that educates volunteers. If you want to learn more about the program, click here. Or email Tom Stuessy at partnership@cac-kent.org.

For more information about the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County, head to their website.