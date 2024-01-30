Chef Robert Irvine travels to Michigan to promote new "Irvine's Spirits" line

A world traveler and master of the culinary arts, Irvine's Spirits owner Robert Irvine is a man committed to a relentless search for the unique and remarkable. As a restaurant owner with blue-collar roots, he believes everyone deserves a taste of the best that life has to offer.

Irvine's Spirits is the culmination of that dream, consisting of Irvine’s American Dry Gin and Irvine’s Precision-Distilled Vodka. Each hand-crafted bottle adheres to the most stringent standards of a chef wholly obsessed with quality.

Todd Chance was able to speak with the world-renowned chef via Zoom to talk about his spirit line, as well as past achievements as a culinary chef.

Visit Robert Irvine at The Sand Bar in Gun Lake on January 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Then, he'll be at Total Wine and More located off 28th Street in Grand Rapids from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Learn more by going to irvinespirits.com.