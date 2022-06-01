Chef Jill Aker-Ray returns to hometown of Muskegon to celebrate launch of new cookbook

Chef Jill Aker-Ray, a former Michigander turned Southerner, focuses on the importance of sharing meals with family and friends. In her latest cookbook and memoir, Tutu's Table, Chef Jill emphasizes making memories and celebrating every moment in life through food and honoring her mother's legacy.

The book features straightforward and easy recipes inspired by her mom, Tutu. The cookbook is split into celebration and holiday chapters, making it a wonderful resource for families wanting something extra-special during different occasions at family gatherings.

Meet Chef Jill in person at a book signing on Sunday, June 5 at Wonderland Distilling Co. in Muskegon from 12 to 7 p.m.

Tutu's Table can be purchased at chefjillakerray.com.