Chef Jill Aker-Ray releasing cookbook in honor of her mother

Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 07, 2022
2022-04-07

Chef Jill Aker-Ray, a former Michigander turned Southerner, focuses on the importance of sharing meals with family and friends. In her latest cookbook and memoir, Tutu's Table, Chef Jill emphasizes making memories and celebrating every moment in life through food and honoring her mother's legacy.

The book features straightforward and easy recipes inspired by her mom, Tutu. The cookbook is split into celebration and holiday chapters, making it a wonderful resource for families wanting something extra-special during different occasions at family gatherings.

The cookbook is currently on preorder and is planned for release in Summer 2022.

Tutu's Table can be purchased at chefjillakerray.com.

