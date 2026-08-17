Chef Boyardee's new Skillet Meals aim to simplify back-to-school dinners

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Chef Boyardee is expanding beyond its classic pantry staples with a new lineup of Skillet Meals, designed to help families get dinner on the table during busy back-to-school weeknights.

Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French from MomHint says the new products pair well with the brand's partnership with budget-cooking creator Chef Mo, whose own upbringing made Chef Boyardee a staple in his household growing up.

The Skillet Meals come in five varieties: Cheeseburger Mac, Beef Pasta, Meat Lasagna, Cheesey Italian Shells and Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo. Preparation is simple — brown a protein, add the skillet's ingredients and water, and simmer for about 30 minutes. The meals can also be customized with whatever a family already has on hand, such as vegetables they'd like to add or leave out.

Chef Boyardee Skillet Meals are available now at major grocery retailers nationwide.

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