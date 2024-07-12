Chef Aaron makes plant-based meals that are flavorful and nutritious

Getting more fruits and vegetables in our diets is a good thing, but on their own they aren't always the flavor favorites in the house.

However, that doesn't have to be the case! Chef Aarson Mason, Regional Executive Chef for the Great Lakes Region of Chartwells K-12 joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the Alto Gas Patio to showcase three recipes that make veggies the star of your plate: cauliflower fried rice, a roaster vegetable charcuterie board, as well as baked sweet potatoes and spiced apples.

Learn more at chartwellsk12.com.

