Check out these upcoming shows at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Enjoy a night out at the theater in southern Michigan as the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre wraps up its 2021-22 season with two upcoming shows.

For the kids, the Kalamazoo Civic Youth Theatre will put on a production of Disney's Descendants: The Musical.

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks that have been banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. The children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep, where they will attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Shows will take place from April 29-May 8. Tickets for this show cost $12.

For the adults, Xanadu will take the stage May 6-22.

Hilarity on wheels, Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980. Her mission is to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first ROLLER DISCO! (Don't forget, it's 1980!) But chaos abounds, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny and her sisters take charge. With a score that boasts pop hits like Magic, Have You Never Been Mellow and Suddenly, this fun-filled roller skating musical adventure is sure to challenge all of us to follow our dreams!

Tickets for this will show will cost $17-$28.

Kalamazoo Civic is located at Parish Theatre, 405 W. Lovell St., Kalamazoo.

To purchase tickets, visit KazooCivic.com or call 269-343-1313.