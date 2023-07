The Grand Rapids Symphony is busy this summer with plenty of opportunities for everyone to enjoy a variety of shows, both free and ticketed events.

July 15 | FREE Neighborhood Concert at Sullivan Field

July 21 | FREE Concert at Thornapple Plaza (Hastings)

July 26 | The Goonies™ in Concert

July 27 | Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey at 7:00 PM

July 28 | Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey at 2:00 PM

To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit grsymphony.org/summer.