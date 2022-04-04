Check out these spring concerts coming to St. Cecilia Music Center

St. Cecilia Music Center is known for bringing some of the world's finest artists to perform on its Royce Auditorium stage, introducing both young and old to the joys of listening and making music. Just in time for spring, they're getting ready to host multiple shows pleasing to ears of all ages.

Eat. Drink. Be Merry!

April 16 from 6 – 9 p.m.

$50 per ticket

Taste over 100 varietals of wine from around the world while listening to musical entertainment and eating food from Martha's Catering. There will also be wine auctioned from Martha's Vineyard.

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra Concert

April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

$45-$50

Over the course of his prolific music career, acclaimed trombonist, composer and producer Delfeayo Marsalis has been praised for his “technical excellence, inventive mind and frequent touches of humor,” and heralded as hailed as one of “the best, most imaginative and musical of the trombonists of his generation.”

The Uptown Jazz Orchestra is stretching the boundaries of what is expected from big bands, playing with an extraordinary sense of joy and fun that could only be from New Orleans. Their repertoire consists of material that spans 100+ years of American music with a contemporary flair. With influences from Louis Armstrong to Count Basie, James Brown to J Cole, Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra plays music that helps free the mind, warm the heart, and heal the soul.

Shawn Colvin

May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

$55-$65

To commemorate the 30th anniversary her album, "Steady On," Colvin has released a newly-recorded solo-acoustic version. Colvin brings a 30-year lens to her treasured songs, casting new light on the stories she first told as a young artist.

Over the course of three decades, Colvin has established herself as a legacy artist by creating a remarkable canon of work, touring relentlessly both nationally and internationally, and having her songs featured in television and film. She is a revered storyteller deserving of the special recognition of both her peers and those who have been inspired by her songs. The reworking of her iconic debut feels not only timely but essential, further underscoring that Colvin remains a vital voice for women in music and reaffirming her status as an Americana gamechanger.

Shawn Colvin will perform Steady On Acoustic in its entirety, along with other fan favorites, in what promises to be a very special evening for her longtime fans.

Judy Collins

May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

$55-$65 Tickets

Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 50-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

St. Cecilia Music Center will be announcing its lineup for the 2022-23 season later this year.

For more information and to purchase tickets to these shows, please visit scmc-online.org or call (616) 459-2224.