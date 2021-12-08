Check out these new concerts coming to Soaring Eagle properties

Do you look outside and growl at the cold weather? Miss 80 degrees and splashing around in the pool? Turn that frown upside down! Dig out the swimsuits and towels and take the family to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel in Mt. Pleasant. Plus, there are great new concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino for music lovers.

Holly Jolly Dayz is in full swing all December long at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. On December 10 and 11, join the team for Cozy Cocoa. There'll be a hot cocoa bar, The Polar Express movie, and Breakfast with Santa!

Baffling Bill returns to the state on December 17 and 18 for Winter Wonderland.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, enjoy a holiday movie marathon!

Book your stay at 1-877-232-4532 or go online to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Still in Love with the '90s? February 4's show features performances by a chart-topping line-up of iconic 90's artists including Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Slick Rick, and the magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff. Tickets go on sale on December 11 for this hot show.

Tickets go on December 11 for this hot show, Carlos Santana! He's been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries. This concert takes place on April 16.

Tickets are on sale now for the May 7 show for Earth, Wind, and Fire! 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment.

To purchase tickets for these shows and more, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.