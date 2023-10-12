Check out these fall events coming to Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

From a monumental partial solar eclipse to candlelight trick or treating, there are so many reasons to get out and enjoy the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute this fall.

Ring of Fire Partial Solar Eclipse Party, October 14 at 11 a.m.

Join us for a party the solar way! Learn what happens during a solar eclipse, why is it called a “ring of fire” eclipse, how best to view it, and how to prepare for total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 from Lisa Wininger, NASA MIRO Specialist. Then join us outside for a picnic lunch and experience a partial annular solar eclipse with pinhole projectors, thermometers, and eclipse glasses from the Institute’s lawn and Visitor Center deck.

Dinner and a movie: Reimaging, October 20 from 6-9 p.m.

Fire affects us all, from this past summer’s wildfires in northern Michigan to Canadian wildfire smoke affecting Michiganders’ air quality. But what can we learn from fire and can we ever learn to live with it? Begin your evening with a delicious dinner inspired by fire. Then, join us in learning about humans’ relationship with fire with the films Wilder Than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future and Oshkigin Spirit of Fire. Following the films, Stewardship Manager Mary Parr will lead us in a discussion of the Institute’s relationship with fire and how we can “flip the script” and reimage fire from a destructive to a constructive force of nature. Please register by Friday, October 13, to reserve a dinner.

Candlelight Trails: Trick or Treating on the Trails, October 28 from 6:30 – 9 pm

Dress up your little "boos" and "ghouls," and come out for nature-inspired, Halloween fun on candlelit trails. Trick-or-treat along a short, quarter mile trail, and then enjoy the sights, smells, and sounds of an autumn evening on a mile-and-a-half hike that weaves through prairies, forests, and wetlands. After exploring the trails, join us for snacks, warm drinks, and crafts in the Visitor Center.

Holiday Gift Show, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the events taking place at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.