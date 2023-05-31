Check out these educational toys for kids to avoid "brain drain"

As we kick off summer break, parents and teachers alike fear the summer brain drain, a term commonly used to describe the learning loss that takes place for many students during the summer months. In fact, on average students lose between two to three months of math and reading skills each and every summer. It also takes approximately six weeks at the start of each school year to re-learn previous material to make up for this summer's learning loss.

Amanda Mushro, a mom of three, is a nationally recognized parenting and lifestyle expert whose creative tips, tricks, and life hacks to keep the kids engaged and learning this summer.

Smile Zemi

● Ages: Grade 1-5

● MSRP: $329.99 + subscription fee.

● At home learning system that allows students to work independently on Math and ELA subjects.

● The durable and sturdy tablet is designed for learning purposes only, with no access to web browsers or games.

● Step-by-step approach, fun exercises, and easy to understand explanations.

● The system tracks your child’s progress, parents can monitor in real-time via smartphone.

● Following Common Core State Standards, students enhance their problem-solving and reading comprehension skills.

● Fun features include: Creating customer avatars, colorful wallpapers, camera and photo albums, and awards for daily achievements!

● Available on June 1 at smile-zemi.com.

Thames & Kosmos- Code + Control Dinosaur Robot: REX

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $69.95

● Assemble your own robotic model of the giant, powerful, ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex.

● Use the handheld controller to command your robot to move around in all directions, light up its eyes, and play sounds

● REX makes hands-on STEM learning fun and accessible

○ Includes step-by-step instructions to assemble your robot and controller

● Available on thamesandkosmos.com

Colorific Canvas Paint by Numbers Kit

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $22.99

● The collection includes 8 different variations, we are highlighting the two newest additions: Magical Unicorn and Tiny Treasures

● Kits include 10 paint colors, 1 palette, 3 brushes, and of course, the canvas!

● With a clear outline and number guide on this paint-by-numbers canvas, this kit will turn kiddos into artists with every stroke of the brush!

● Available on ooly.com

Plus Plus- Learn to Build Flags of the World

● Ages 5-12

● MSRP: $26.99

● Kids can learn about new countries as they build their flags of the world

● Includes 700 pieces and a 24-page guide book

● Kids will learn to create in 2D or 3D, encouraging open-ended, creative play. It’s a perfect STEM toy to develop fine motor skills, focus, and patience.

● Available on PlusPlusUSA.com and Amazon.com

Magformers- Shapes & More 20 PC Set

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $49.99

● Squares, Triangles, Circles, Semi-circles, and more, the Shapes & More 20 PC set is the perfect magnetic construction set to introduce your toddler to shapes and colors

● Shapes are stored in a beautiful magnetic tin that doubles as a playboard!

● Keep their creative minds going as kiddos build and construct whatever their imagination can think of!

● Available on Magformers.com, Target.com

Bababoo’s Castle Sorting Cube

● Age 1+

● MSRP: $38.49

● The classic Sorting Cube features lovingly designed illustrations on the sorting box and 13 blocks.

● Your child can either sort the cubes into the box or stack the blocks to create their own worlds.

● Designers incorporated various colors and shapes to encourage motor skill development, teach cause and effect, and promote color and shape recognition.

● Promotes dexterity and spatial imagination

● Illustrations encourage storytelling and promote language development

● Available at US.Bababooandfriends.com