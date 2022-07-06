Check out the summer fun happening at Kent District Library

There's always something going on at the local library, and with so many locations, the Kent District Library has activities going on all summer long throughout West Michigan.

Currently, KDL is in the middle of Summer Wonder, a summer reading and activity program encouraging reading, learning, and exploring through the great outdoors in Kent County. Families can participate in scavenger hunts, StoryWalks, and so much more.

KDL is also hosting a variety of shows, activities, and events spread across all their branches throughout the summer. To learn more about the fun activities taking place, visit kdl.org/summer.

