Check out the new events coming to Soaring Eagle properties in 2023

With the new year in full swing, it's time to start filling the calendar with exciting events and adventures. A place where there's fun for all ages is Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Plus, there's some new concerts coming to the casino.

First up, it's time to start planning that special birthday with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel's Birthday add-ons. When you reserve a room at their hotel, starting at $29 get goodies like candy, a t-shirt, balloons, cake, and more.

Plus, a sweet deal to add to that is the Cookie Monster package. This comes with the delivery of freshly baked cookies and a cold glass of milk to your room. When arriving, stop by the Family Restaurant for details or to place your order.

To take advantage of these deals, make a reservation by calling 989-817-4825.

Soaring Eagle Casino is getting ready for its first show in a few weeks, featuring Hinder and Puddle of Mudd on January 21.

Hinder began crafting raucous post-grunge in the early 2000s, releasing popular albums like "Extreme Behavior", "All American Nightmare", and "Welcome to the Freakshow." As of 2017, they've released six studio albums.

Puddle of Mudd is an American rock band described as post-grunge, nu-metal, alternative metal, and mard rock. To date, the band has sold over 7 million albums and has had a strong of number one mainstream rock singles in the United States.

Country star Chris Young is coming to Mt. Pleasant on February 4. Since signing his record deal with RCA Nashville at the age of 20, he has amassed over five billion career streams and 13 number-one hits, eleven as a songwriter. Now, Young has entered an exciting new chapter with an expanded version of his eighth studio album.

Just added to the concert lineup, country star John Michael Montgomery will be performing on February 25 with Rodney Atkins.

Since the days when "Life's a Dance" turned him from an unknown artist into a national star, John Michael's rich baritone voice has led him to a string of hit records, a roomful of awards, and the critical and fan accolades for his performances.

Accompanying him is Rodney Atkins, named the top new male vocalist of the 2006 ACM Awards, and had his single, "Watching You" become the number-one song of the decade. HE also has six number-one singles, eight top-five singles, and over 13 million units sold.

Chicago is back on the Soaring Eagle Entertainment Stage on May 5. The American rock band was formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. They have recorded 38 albums, sold over 100 million records, and are one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time.

Also coming to the casino, Kane Brown will be bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to the outdoor stage on August 3, 2023. He's known for blending hip-hop with R&B, and for his collaborations with other artists including Khalid and Mashmello. Tickets start at $39 and are now on sale.

Find more details on all these events and more by heading to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or soaringeaglecasino.com.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle properties.