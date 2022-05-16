Check out the lineup for the Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Ridge Point Church

Come see many talented musicians perform at Ridge Point Community Church's outdoor amphitheater during their second annual Summer Concert Series.

The Backyard Summer Concert Series brings local, regional, and national bands along with amazing food truck vendors from the area together in order to gather as a community for a mutual love of music.

This year's lineup includes:

June 8 – Tony Bakker, Matt Hanegraaf & Band

June 22 – Jonathan Traylor

July 6 – River City Improv & Main Street Dueling Pianos

July 20 – Caleb & Kelsey

August 3 – Soul Syndicate

August 17 – Brena

August 31 – Micah Tyler

Gates open at 5:30 and concerts start at 6:30.

Ridge Point is located at 340 104th Ave in Holland.

Tickets are $5 each per concert or $30 for a season pass for all seven concerts.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit fearlessfollower.org/thebackyard/