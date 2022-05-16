Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Check out the lineup for the Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Ridge Point Church

Videos
Ridge Point Community Church hosting outdoor summer concert series
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:07:22-04

Come see many talented musicians perform at Ridge Point Community Church's outdoor amphitheater during their second annual Summer Concert Series.

The Backyard Summer Concert Series brings local, regional, and national bands along with amazing food truck vendors from the area together in order to gather as a community for a mutual love of music.

This year's lineup includes:

  • June 8 – Tony Bakker, Matt Hanegraaf & Band
  • June 22 – Jonathan Traylor
  • July 6 – River City Improv & Main Street Dueling Pianos
  • July 20 – Caleb & Kelsey
  • August 3 – Soul Syndicate
  • August 17 – Brena
  • August 31 – Micah Tyler

Gates open at 5:30 and concerts start at 6:30.

Ridge Point is located at 340 104th Ave in Holland.

Tickets are $5 each per concert or $30 for a season pass for all seven concerts.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit fearlessfollower.org/thebackyard/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News