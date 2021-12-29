Check out the latest comic book store in West Michigan; Alter Ego Comics & Books

If you or the kids are big fans of comic books, graphic novels, and other nerdy things, there's a new store in Comstock Park providing all of those things, Alter Ego Comics & Books.

Toby Shaver, owner of Alter Ego, stopped by the Morning Mix to share the inspiration behind opening this new comic book store, and what people can find behind their doors.

Alter Ego Comics & Books is located on 4005 West River Drive Northeast in Comstock Park.

To learn more, call (616) 828-5460 or call aecomicbooks.com.