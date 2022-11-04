Check out the hottest holiday toys available at Meijer

Every holiday season, Santa has the inside scoop of knowing what all the kids want under the tree for Christmas. Parents on the other hand need help to know what their kids want, which is why Meijer has released their Holiday Toy Guide notifying parents what toys are popular this holiday season.

The Meijer Toy Guide takes a classic hands-on catalog approach, so kids can circle their choices and share them with parents and other relatives.

Hot toys range from Black Panther and Spider-Man to an array of Squishmallows and Disney Princess accessories, Barbies, and Legos.

This year, Meijer is hosting a Pick a Present Sweepstakes with a $100 gift card given away weekly. Now until December 14, families can enter by sharing a photo of a circled toy in the Meijer Toy Book on social media tagging @meijerstores on Instagram or @Meijer on Facebook with #PickAPresentSweepstakes. Winners will be contacted directly through their social channels.

Customers should keep an eye on the weekly ad and mPerks program through the Meijer app for savings all season long.

To see more, check out Meijer's Holiday Toy Guide.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer.