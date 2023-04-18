Check out the events coming to the Gerald R. Ford Museum this spring

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum always has amazing exhibits featured alongside the life of the United States 38th president.

Throughout the month of April and May, people can see the history of music in the exhibit, America at the Crossroads: The Guitar and a Changing Nation. 40 instruments are on display that serves as touch points to connect visitors with significant moments in America's history.

Here are some events featured alongside the exhibit this spring:



April 20 - Guitarmania to Beatlemania with Laurence Juber

April 26 - O Say Can You Hear? with Mark Clague

May 3 - An Evening with Chris Martin

May 18 - Showbiz Politics: Hollywood in American Political Life with Dr. Kathryn Cramer Brownell

For registration and more information visit fordlibrarymuseum.gov.