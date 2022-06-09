Check out how Lake Michigan Credit Union has been paying it forward to West MI community

Lake Michigan Credit Union has been a huge partner with Fox 17 to help promote and lift up individuals in West Michigan who are performing good deeds or Paying It Forward.

The credit union's involvement in bettering the lives of West Michiganders doesn't just stop with this partnership, they've done so much this year to help communities in West Michigan who need it most. Matt Cook, Vice President of Community Relations at LMCU joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about what they've done so far.

Here is just a snippet of ways LMCU has Paid It Forward in 2022:



LMCU/YMCA Playground Build at 415 Franklin/MLK Jr Early Childhood space

LMCU Roots in Education Teacher Grant Program

Ted Rasberry Youth Baseball League

West Michigan Whitecaps Baseball @ LMCU Ballpark

Lunchtime Live in Kalamazoo

Coast Guard Festival

Meijer State Games

Continue to follow up on LMCU and the good they're doing in the community by visiting lmcu.org.

This segment is sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union.